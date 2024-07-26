Suspect in Farion’s murder pleaded not guilty: I didn’t kill anyone

The suspect in the murder of linguist and former People's Deputy Iryna Farion said after the court hearing, which decided to keep him in custody, that he was not involved in the death of the public figure.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

The suspect claims that he did nothing to Farion and "did not kill anyone." When asked how he felt about Iryna Farion, the man replied, "I don't know."

The young man refused to comment on his attitude to neo-Nazi movements, as he was allegedly "not ready to publicly express his thoughts on this issue."

The journalists also asked the suspect to comment on his attitude towards Russia.

"I do not treat Russia as a separate state, because I was very superficially interested in Russian history. I can comment on how I feel about Putin (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.), about the whole regime. I have the most negative attitude towards him," the young man said.

The journalists also asked him about the details of his visit to Lviv, but the suspect did not explain the purpose of his visit, saying that "Lviv is a very interesting city, it does not have that the Soviet Union feeling."

The man also said that he "ordered similar glasses and a panama hat, which are depicted in the suspect's photo." He said he did not buy all the other things the suspect was wearing.

As a reminder, the court sent the suspect in Farion's murder to custody for two months without bail.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalized the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Iryna Farion was classified as attempted murder. It was reported that the condition of the victim is serious, doctors are fighting for her life.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may be involved in Farion's murder.