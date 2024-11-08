Chervinskyi case: Judge Hrechana claims about alleged pressure, defense denies and suggests about evidence fabrication for suspicion to lawyers

Judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Svitlana Hrechana filed a statement with the police about pressure on her by Roman Chervinskyi's defense lawyers.

This was reported by lawyer Kostiantyn Hloba, Censor.NET reports.

"Judge Hrechana claims that the lawyers put pressure on the judge outside the trial and directly during the trial, and she filed a statement about the crime against the actions of the defense," the lawyer said.

Hloba said that neither he nor his lawyer, Andrii Yosypov, had ever communicated with Hrechana outside of court hearings, so they did not and could not exert pressure.

"Directly during the trial, actions of an exclusively legal nature were committed with the sole purpose of protecting Chervinskyi's rights! I wonder if they are now fabricating evidence to suspect the lawyers in Chervinskyi's case!" the lawyer summarized.

Roman Chervinskyi's case

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

On 17 July 2024, Chervinskyi was released on bail, extending his detention until 4 August. On 18 July 2024, the Court placed Chervinskyi under round-the-clock house arrest as part of a new criminal proceeding.

