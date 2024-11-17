Several Kh-101/55 missiles, several "Kindzhals" and "Iskanders",dozen drones were destroyed over Kyiv - KCMA

Today, on November 17, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive, combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the last time the enemy struck such a powerful blow was almost 3 months ago.

According to the KCMA, the enemy used Kh-101/55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft, Kinzhal airborne ballistic missiles from MiG-31K, Iskander-M (KN-23) ballistic missiles, Zircon missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, and attack UAVs to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Almost the entire territory of Ukraine was under attack.

What did the enemy use to hit Kyiv?

"The air alert was announced twice in the capital and lasted almost 5 hours in total. The defense forces detected and destroyed several Kh-101/55 cruise missiles, several Kinzhal airborne ballistic missiles, several Iskander-M (KN-23) ballistic missiles, probably also a Zircon hypersonic missile, and up to a dozen attack UAVs in Kyiv airspace (the exact number and type of weapons will be made public by the Air Force). As a result of a massive, combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv, a 5-story residential building was damaged in the Pechersk district. In Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, debris fell in open areas and on non-residential buildings. We know for sure about one victim with a bruised head wound, she was hospitalized in a satisfactory condition," the statement said.

A massive attack on Ukraine on November 17, 2024

As reported, on the morning of November 17, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the power system.

Thus, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region.