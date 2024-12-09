Ambassador: EU prepares sanctions against Georgian authorities

The European Union is conducting preparatory work on sanctions against the Georgian authorities.

According to Censor.NET, citing SOVA, this was stated by EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Gerczynski.

According to the diplomat, what has been happening in the country over the past 12 days is "absolutely incompatible with the relations that the European Union had with Georgia."

Therefore, Brussels is currently discussing "all measures" against the Georgian authorities.

"I know that work is underway to prepare sanctions. Achieving unanimity depends on all 27 capitals. I think, I hope, that it will be difficult for any EU capital to ignore the level of violence, the level of brutality," Gerczynski said.

Protests in Georgia against the rejection of European integration

On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that his country was refusing to negotiate EU membership by 2028, as well as any budget grants from the EU.

After that, rallies began in Tbilisi.

Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili joined the protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

The Georgian police brutally dispersed the protesters and made mass arrests.

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Gerczynski, said that under the current ruling party , Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

On the night of November 29-30, 2024, Georgian security forces used force and special equipment to disperse protesters who had gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Police detained 107 protesters.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said against the backdrop of the brutal suppression of protests that the country's authorities would not allow a repeat of the Ukrainian Euromaidan scenario.

On Saturday, November 30, thousands of protesters again gathered in Tbilisi against the decision of the ruling Georgian Dream party to abandon negotiations with the EU on accession by 2028. Protests also continue in other cities across the country.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who supported the protests in the country, said that the country's parliament is illegitimate, and therefore it will not be able to elect a new president, and her mandate will continue until a new president is elected by a new parliament.

Due to the anti-democratic actions of the government and the Georgian Dream party, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia.

On the night of December 5, the protest for the first time took place without clashes with the police and dispersal of demonstrators.