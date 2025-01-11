Denmark sent private messages to Trump team on Greenland - Axios

Recently, Denmark sent private messages to US President Donald Trump's team with some proposals for Greenland, including a willingness to discuss strengthening security in Greenland or increasing the US military presence on the island.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this with reference to two knowledgeable sources.

As noted, Trump has repeatedly stated that control over Greenland is necessary for US national security amid threats from Russia and China. This week, Trump's son visited Greenland.

The Danish government reportedly wants to convince Trump, including through messages passed to his advisers this week, that his security concerns can be addressed without demanding that Greenland join the United States.

Axios sources say that the Danish government wants to avoid a public clash with the new US administration and has asked members of Trump's team for clarification on what the president-elect meant by his comments earlier this week. In the reports, Denmark made it clear that Greenland is "not for sale," but the Danish government expressed its willingness to discuss any other US request for the island.

It is also noted that the United States already has a military base in Greenland and a 1951 agreement with Denmark on the protection of the island, within which an increase in the US contingent can be discussed.

Danish officials have already stated that they are considering further measures to increase investment in military infrastructure and capabilities in Greenland, in consultation with the local government.

Now the main question is whether Trump will be satisfied with concluding agreements with Denmark and declaring victory, or whether his real mission is to become the first president in 80 years to gain new territories for the United States.

The publication adds that the island of Greenland played a key role in the defense of NATO and the United States during the Cold War as part of an early warning system to detect Soviet submarines or potential missiles.

As a reminder, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

Trump wants to buy Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that there is no need to waste time discussing the intentions of the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump to establish control over Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was in his first term.