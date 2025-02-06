Out of 78 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region, only one has disability confirmed, 55 more to be examined - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health checked the medical records of prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region. Currently, out of 78 prosecutors in the region, six are not recognised as persons with disabilities.

Thus, the ministry is reviewing 78 cases, 65 have already been reviewed, and 13 are still pending.

What are the results of the check

for one prosecutor, the decision of the medical and social expert commission complies with the current legislation;

6 prosecutors were not confirmed as persons with disabilities;

3 prosecutors received a new expert decision;

55 prosecutors were summoned for a clinical examination at the clinic of the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the SBI reported that the head of the State Medical Examination Commission in Khmelnytskyi, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET also published a list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions.

