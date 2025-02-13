Any agreement concluded without EU and Ukraine will fail – Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes that any peace agreement concluded behind the backs of Ukraine and Europe is doomed to failure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

"As I said, any agreement (concluded - Ed.) without us will fail, because Europe and Ukraine are needed to implement this agreement. Without us at the negotiating table, you can agree on anything, but it will all fail because of the lack of implementation," the diplomat explained.

According to Kallas, any quick fix will be bad and will not work.

"This is an unfair deal, as we have seen before, for example in Minsk, and it simply will not work. It will not stop the killings. It will not stop the war," the EU High Representative is convinced.

She also noted that the current situation can be compared to 1938.

"We are in a situation where the Czech Republic has decided to fight back, and the only thing we are expected to do is to support them with weapons or whatever they need to avoid World War II. And now we have to help Ukraine defend itself against aggression to avoid a wider conflict," Kallas added.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the terms of the peace deal are being discussed behind the back of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

