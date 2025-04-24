Russia’s night attack is yet another proof that Putin intends to continue war - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

Russia's nighttime missile attack against Ukraine is yet another proof that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is going to continue the war.

According to Censor.NET, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže wrote about this in her X.

She emphasized that peace can only work through force. Therefore, Russia must be forced to peace, and Ukraine's self-defense must be strengthened.

"Today's massive attacks on civilians in Ukraine prove that the butcher in the Kremlin is determined to make war, and there is no sign of peace. Let's talk about the 'root causes' of Russia's war in Ukraine, which the butcher in the Kremlin continues to insist on," she said in the post.

Brazier emphasized that Putin is trying to achieve through "peace talks" what he failed to achieve on the battlefield.

Watch more: Russian night attack: almost 40 fire pits eliminated in nine regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive combined shelling on April 24

On the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

The Russian attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least 9 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The consequences of the attack are being recorded in five districts.

In Pavlohrad, 14 high-rise buildings were hit by the blast wave. Mostly, windows and balconies were damaged. Infrastructure is also damaged.

As a result of the combined strike in the Zhytomyr region, a rescuer was wounded and 4 units of SES equipment were damaged. Private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave smashed windows in several apartment buildings.

During the night, Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

A man and a child were injured in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of a hostile Russian attack