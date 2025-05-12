EU may impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 if Russia does not agree to truce - European Commission

The European Union is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 if Russia refuses to break the ceasefire.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

Thus, according to her, if Russia refuses to cease fire, one of the options for additional sanctions may be sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 consortium.

"I can refer to one option that President von der Leyen herself announced on Saturday during a video conference with the 'Coalition of the Resolute', which she joined online. She raised the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 consortium. So, this is one of the options," Pinho explained.

According to the spokeswoman, the imposition of sanctions against "all those involved in the Nord Stream consortium" is a signal that it is probably not even worth considering investing in Nord Stream 2.

Earlier, German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius warned that dictator Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day. If he does not, new sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.