Territorial issues among topics to be discussed at Istanbul talks – Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has revealed the topics of upcoming talks in Istanbul.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, according to Censor.NET.

"The topics of the talks in Istanbul will include sustainable settlement and the situation on the ground, including territorial issues," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia is prepared to negotiate in good faith but "doubts the other side’s ability to reach binding agreements."

Earlier, the media reported that Trump would send Kellogg and Witkoff to Istanbul for talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

