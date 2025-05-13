US hopes that Putin will come to Istanbul. Then Trump can come there, too, - Kellogg

The United States hopes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will come to Istanbul for talks. Then US leader Donald Trump will come there as well.

This was stated by Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to him, the United States seeks to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine, and only then move on to territorial issues.

Earlier, the US media reported that Trump's presence at the talks in Istanbul depends on whether Putin will be there.

Earlier, the media reported that Trump would send Kellogg and Witkoff to Istanbul for talks between Ukraine and Russia.

What was the background?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.