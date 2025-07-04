Trump: US continues to provide weapons to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that the United States keeps providing weapons to Ukraine.

"We have not, we are giving weapons. We have given many weapons... and we are working on trying to help them. Joe Biden emptied out our whole country giving weapons, we have to give it up for ourselves," the US leader said.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Afterwards, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the US had not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, and that the situation with one of the decisions did not affect Washington's overall commitments.

