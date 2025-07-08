Trump assured Zelenskyy that US would help Ukraine with weapons as much as it could, - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is not responsible for stopping arms supplies to Kyiv, signalling the US's readiness to continue military assistance to Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the conversation between the leaders said that Trump told Zelenskyy that he had ordered an inspection of the Pentagon's ammunition stockpile after the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities, but did not order a freeze on arms supplies to Ukraine.

The call came shortly after Trump publicly acknowledged that he was "very disappointed" and "did not make any progress" on a peace deal regarding Ukraine during a call on Thursday with dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Trump assured Zelenskyy that the US would send as much military aid as it could spare. But, according to a Pentagon spokesman, the shipment remains suspended," the sources said.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Later, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the US the US had not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, and that the situation with one of the decisions did not affect Washington's overall commitments.

