Russian attacks on Ukraine’s territorial recruitment centers do not affect the already digitized data of military personnel and conscripts in the registers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense in response to an information request from LIGA.net, as cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that over 80% of the personal files of conscripts have already been digitized in the "Oberih" register, while the "Army+" app simplifies work for more than 800,000 active service members.

"The advantage of digitization is to avoid dependence on paper records, which can be lost or damaged, especially during Russian attacks," the defense ministry stated.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the registry data are not stored locally at the TСRs but are hosted on cloud infrastructure and are protected.

The ministry added that TCR and SS personnel have their own electronic accounts, which are not tied to specific computers or fixed workplaces.

"Damaged operator equipment does not affect operators’ access to the ‘Oberih’ registry in any way," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Russian forces strikes on TRC in Ukraine

On June 30, Russian troops struck near the TCR building in Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of July 3, an explosion occurred in Poltava as the city came under attack by strike drones. Russian occupiers hit Poltava, causing a fire at the Poltava United City TCR and SS.

On July 6, the enemy struck the Kremenchuk TCR with drones.

On July 7, Russian forces attacked the TCR building in Kharkiv and near the military commissariat in Zaporizhzhia using drones.

