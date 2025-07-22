I don’t rule out possibility of some cases against me and head of SAPO, - NABU Director Kryvonos

The NABU and the SAPO do not rule out that the heads of anti-corruption bodies will be pressured.

This was stated by the Director of the Bureau Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"We expect further developments, and we are calculating the most negative scenarios. In particular, pressure may be exerted directly on me, on the head of the SAPO. It is possible to conduct investigative actions. Some kind of riveting, if you'll pardon the expression, cases. We assume that all these things can happen. We are in these realities," he said.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Verkhovna Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at a meeting on July 22. Commenting on draft law No. 12414, Shabunin said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO emphasized that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the independence of the SAPO and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Read more: EU does not plan to suspend financial assistance to Ukraine due to situation with NABU and SAPO - European Commission

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.