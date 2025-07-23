Statement by NABU and SAPO after meeting at Presidential Office: We are deprived of guarantees, and clear steps at legislative level are needed to restore them

The legislative changes adopted the day before significantly limit the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

This was stated by the heads of both institutions during a meeting initiated by the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports, citing a statement by the NABU and the SAPO following the meeting at the Presidential Office.

"From now on, the NABU and the SAPO are deprived of the guarantees that previously allowed them to effectively carry out their tasks and functions in combating grand corruption. In order to restore full and independent work, clear and unambiguous steps are needed at the level of the law, which will return the guarantees cancelled by the parliament," the statement reads.

At the same time, the NABU and the SAPO emphasise their commitment to the interests of the Ukrainian people and continue to work to preserve the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over the years.

"The rule of law and adherence to the law remain unchanged values for NABU and SAPO. We expect the same approach from other law enforcement agencies. We sincerely thank the citizens of Ukraine for their principled position, active support and indifference. It is thanks to active civic engagement that the anti-corruption reform has become possible.

The NABU and the SAPO call on international partners to continue to fully support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The strength and resilience of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the unity of Ukrainian society and systemic international support are key factors in overcoming the aggressor and establishing the European future of our country," the NABU and SAPO added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, 23 July 2025, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelensky signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.