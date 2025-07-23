Among MPs who voted for law №12414 are those who have status of suspects in NABU - Kryvonos

Dozens of MPs received suspicions from the NABU and the SAPO and voted for draft law No. 12414.

This was stated by the Bureau's director Semen Kryvonos in an interview with LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past two years, we have really demonstrated an increase in results and brought serious high-ranking officials to justice. Is there a correlation between this draft law and our prosecutions? Of course there is. Let me repeat: a number of MPs, dozens of them, have been suspected by the NABU and the SAPO of misappropriation of property under Article 191, abuse of power, abuse of influence, and obtaining undue advantage. These are not the first and not the last cases. And everyone understands this. And no one likes it. It is clear that this is a great opportunity to destroy the anti-corruption bodies, protecting yourself from the unexpected in the form of a knock on the door and saying: "Good evening. Please, here is a suspicion of receiving an undue benefit," he emphasized.

Kryvonos said that the Bureau is currently studying in more detail the names of those who voted for draft law No. 12414.

"But I want to say that, according to our information, among the MPs who voted, there are those who have the status of suspects in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," the NABU director said.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.