"Zelenskyy and his entourage need to remembe ’fiery Epiphany’ of January 19, 2014" - sociologist Haran

The situation clearly looks like an attempt at an authoritarian offensive (which has been going on for a long time, but which we have all constantly resisted).

According to Censor.NET, sociologist Oleksii Haran wrote about this on Facebook.

1. Although public actions under martial law may be restricted/require permits, the authorities themselves provoked today's (22.07.-Ed.) evening protest in Kyiv and other cities by pushing through the current draft law that deprives the SAPO and NABU of their independence.

2. This should be viewed as a logical chain of events: Chernyshov's failure to be dismissed, the failure to appoint a legally elected head of the BES, the trial of Vitalii Shabunin, the unexpected mobilization of Bohdan Butkevych, and the attack on Dzerkalo Tyzhnia journalist Inna Vedernikova and her husband. The authorities responded to almost every one of these facts by looking for some "arguments". But in general, the situation looks clearly like an attempt at an authoritarian offensive (which has been going on for a long time, but which we have all constantly resisted).

3. The situation is explosive, and provocations by Russia to provoke clashes in the center of Kyiv are quite possible. Protesters must not be drawn into provocations.

4. Security forces should keep a cool head. Remember how the dispersal of students caused Euromaidan.

5. Zelenskyy and his entourage (including Stefanchuk) should remember that the adoption (and even with violations) of "draconian laws" on January 16 led to the "fiery Epiphany" on January 19.

6. Was Zelenskyy "set up" by his entourage or is the fish rotting from the head? PS. Since Zelenskyy has just signed the law, he is part of the problem.

7. Thanks to those "servants" who did not participate in this sabbath.

8. Tymoshenko, whom I once supported, as did many others, in the confrontation with Yanukovych and during his imprisonment, now repeats all the statements of the then government against "pressure" from the West and against "grantees." (Unfortunately, those deputies from her faction with whom we went through both Maidans were with her).

9. Today has become a landmark day for many experts who refrained from criticizing Zelenskyy abroad. It turns out that there is no other way than to appeal to the West to protect democracy in Ukraine, because Ukrainians are being ignored by the authorities. And at the same time, call for continued military and other support for Ukraine.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.