No one will allow Ukraine’s European choice to be crossed out, - military Shuklinov

Soldier Petro Shuklinov called on the Verkhovna Rada to repeal draft law No. 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"No, dear friends. Now you will convene the Rada. Vote and cancel the castration of NABU/SAPO. Then sincerely apologize to the Ukrainian people. And then, for a long, long time, explain to your partners in the West why you were born with such slanted faces. What do you not understand? No one will allow Ukraine's European choice to be reversed. You did not start European integration. You did not shed blood for it. And it is not for you, the interim, to overturn the choice of the Ukrainian people," he emphasized.

Read more: Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna concerned about NABU and SAPO law: Fight against corruption and rule of law are foundation of democratic state

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, July 23, 2025, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. July 23 The law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.