Parubii murder suspect confessed, told investigators about his contacts with Russia – media

During initial interrogations, the suspect in the murder of MP and former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii confessed to the crime and spoke about his contacts with Russian representatives.

According to the suspect, he had a son serving in the military. In 2023, he learned from his son’s comrades that the soldier had gone missing in the Bakhmut sector.

After that, the man began monitoring Russian social media in search of more information.

The suspect said he later began communicating with Russian representatives, who told him his son had allegedly been killed.

According to his account, the Russians he was in contact with sought to justify Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine and blamed Ukrainian officials for starting it.

Sources told the outlet that the suspect informed his contacts in Russia that he lived in Lviv and mentioned Andrii Parubii, whom he claimed to have seen "repeatedly."

It is reported that as the man continued communicating with Russians, he began preparing for the murder. To do this, he obtained a weapon, bought a bicycle and a helmet. Using forged documents, the suspect also purchased a car, which he used to track the politician.

The investigation is currently verifying the information provided by the suspect during the initial interrogations, Radio Svoboda adds.

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

Later that day, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

