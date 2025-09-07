Pregnant woman was injured in Russian strike on Kyiv and had to be rushed into labour. Baby is in intensive care and mother is in extremely serious condition

Photo: Офіс генпрокурора

A pregnant woman was injured in a Russian strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, and doctors decided to induce an emergency labour and are fighting for the life of the mother and the premature baby.

This was reported by Valentyna Hinzburg, head of the Kyiv City State Administration's Health Department, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

According to her, four of the seven people hospitalised after the Russian attack are in serious condition. They are in the burn unit of the medical centre.

It is also noted that a woman who was pregnant is in extremely serious condition. She lives in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where the Russian Federation's attack was most severe.

"It was decided to perform a surgical delivery. Doctors delivered a premature baby. The child is in the intensive care unit," Hinzburg said.

Olena Frantseva, a combustiologist at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 2, told Suspilne that all four patients are now in intensive care. The woman, who was pregnant, was also taken to the burn unit of the city clinical hospital after giving birth in another medical facility.

"They suffered burns of a large area and great depth," the doctor said.

Earlier, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv had increased to 20. 7 people were hospitalised, including a pregnant woman. Others were treated by medics on the spot.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.