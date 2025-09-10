Zelenskyy on incursion of "shaheds" into Poland: Facts indicate that this was no accident. We propose our partners to create joint air defence system

Currently, more and more information is coming in about Russian strike drones intruding into Polish territory. As of now, eight drones are known to have been spotted.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, more and more facts indicate that this movement and direction of attack are not accidental.

"There have been previous incidents involving individual Russian drones crossing the border and flying a short distance into the territory of neighbouring countries. But now we are seeing a much larger scale and purposefulness.

Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with the necessary data on this Russian strike. Ukraine is ready to help Poland develop an adequate warning and defence system against such Russian challenges. It is obvious that Russian aggression is a threat to every independent nation in our region. Accordingly, only joint and coordinated actions can guarantee reliable security," the head of state emphasises.

"The precedent of several European countries simultaneously using combat aircraft to shoot down Russian weapons and protect human lives is important. Ukraine has long been proposing to its partners to create a joint air defence system and ensure the guaranteed destruction of ’shaheds', other drones and missiles thanks to the joined strength of our combat aviation and air defence forces. Together, Europeans are always stronger. Russia must feel that the response to this escalatory step, and even more so to the attempt to humiliate one of the key European countries, will be a clear and strong response from all partners," he concludes.

As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheds" flying into Poland and called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers. Currently, all "shaheds" that had flown into Poland were shot down, with the help of the Dutch and NATO air forces. It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland, nobody was injured.