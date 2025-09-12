Russian drones deliberately targeted Poland and were not affected by Ukrainian EW – General Staff

Russian drones deliberately entered Polish territory on the night of September 10 and were not affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

Censor.NET reports this, citing LIGA.net and Suspilne, which spoke with a source in Ukraine’s General Staff.

According to the source in Ukraine’s military leadership, Russian UAVs moved in two groups, flying straight toward the Polish border without maneuvering. The first group passed through Ukrainian territory, the second through Belarus.

"We have information on how it all happened. We have a software tool that allows us to track how it flew, who flew it, and where it went. We do not see the influence of our electronic warfare systems there, since their guidance systems were likely built using technology resistant to EW. The UAVs flew straight. Therefore, I believe this was clearly intended to ensure these Shaheds reached Poland," the General Staff source explained.

They also confirmed that the drones which entered Poland contained SIM cards.

Read more: Trump on Russian drones falling in Poland: I will protect no one

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed into Poland on the night of September 10 has risen to 21.

Read more: Germany to bolster defense on NATO’s eastern flank after Russian drone incursion into Poland