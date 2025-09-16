Belarus has nothing to do with drones flying into Poland and Lithuania - Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has denied Minsk's involvement in drones that fall or fly over the territory of NATO countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Lukashenka said that Belarus had nothing to do with the drones being spotted in Poland and Lithuania.

According to him, Belarusian troops have even shot down some of the drones moving toward NATO through Belarusian territory. He claims that Minsk spent "huge amounts of money" on this and acted in coordination with Poland.

At the same time, Lukashenka said that despite these actions, NATO countries allegedly "continue to shit on us."

Russian shaheds had flown into Poland

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.