On September 22, UN Security Council will discuss Russia’s violation of Estonian airspace

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday, September 22, regarding Russia's violation of Estonian airspace.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ERR with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

It is noted that this is the first time in 34 years of Estonia's membership in the UN that the country has requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"By brazenly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining the principles that are important to the security of all UN members, and it is therefore important that a permanent member of the UN Security Council discusses such violations in the same body," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

He emphasized that the violation of Estonian airspace is part of Russia's broader actions to test the resolve of Europe and NATO.

"The violation of Estonian airspace was preceded only a few days earlier by the intrusion of 19 Russian drones into Polish airspace and the presence of one Russian attack drone in Romanian airspace for one hour. All of these incidents are part of a broader pattern in which Russia is escalating regional and global tensions, and such actions by Russia require an international response," Tsahkna added.

The Estonian Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia's behavior is not in line with its obligations as a permanent member of the Security Council and would be unacceptable to any other UN member state.

Intrusion of Russian aircraft into Estonian airspace

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.