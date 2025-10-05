39 out of 53 missiles and 439 drones were destroyed. Six enemy missiles failed to reach their targets - Air Force

On the night of October 5, 2025, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 549 air attack vehicles:

496 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones), about 250 of them are Shaheds;

2 aeroballistic missiles X-47M2 "Kinzhal" from the airspace of the Lipetsk region, Russian Federation;

42 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Samara, Kursk, and Bryansk regions, Russian Federation);

9 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

"The main target of the attack is Lviv region," the Air Force emphasizes.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 14:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 478 air targets:

439 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

1 aeroballistic missile X-47 M2 "Kinzhal";

32 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles.

"In addition, six enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost in location, crash sites are being specified).

Direct hits by eight missiles and 57 strike UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at six locations," the Air Force explained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on October 5, Russian forces attacked the Carpathian region with drones. Air defense systems are operational. Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.

It was also reported that Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying towards Stryi. Part of Lviv is without power. Thirteen enemy drones were destroyed in the Cherkasy region. Power lines have been damaged there, causing power outages. Naftogaz noted that Russia has struck gas infrastructure facilities that supply gas during the winter. There is destruction.