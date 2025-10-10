Water supply restored across all districts of Kyiv, power fully restored in Cherkasy region – Svyrydenko

Efforts continue to eliminate the consequences of the missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy facilities. Water supply has been restored in Kyiv, power has been fully restored in Cherkasy region, while emergency outages remain in effect in several other regions.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Water supply situation

As of 7 p.m., water supply had been fully restored across all districts of Kyiv.

In Kirovohrad region, water infrastructure has been restarted, and full supply is expected to be restored overnight.

Read more: "Kyiv residents should temporarily relocate," – Servant of People MP Bezuhla

Energy situation

"Thanks to the work of energy workers throughout the day, power has been fully restored in Cherkasy region, and emergency outage schedules have been lifted in Donetsk region.

In Kyiv, restoration efforts continue — since last night, 540,000 customers have already been reconnected," the statement reads.

Emergency outages

Forced emergency outages remain in effect in parts of Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions. In Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, outages apply only to industrial facilities. In Chernihiv region, hourly outage schedules are still in place.

"I receive regular reports from the Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery, the Minister of Energy, and the Minister of Internal Affairs. We are constantly coordinating efforts with local communities and regional military administrations. I am grateful to everyone who has been working all day to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and maintain the functioning of our country," Svyrydenko said.

Read more: Poland ready to help Ukraine restore energy system after Russian attacks – Sikorski

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

It is reported that Russia used 497 drones and missiles in the attack, of which Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 420 targets.