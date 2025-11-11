Those featured in tapes must immediately resign from their posts – Servant of People Radina

Chair of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee and MP from Servant of the People Anastasiia Radina has called for the resignation of all individuals featured in the NABU recordings in the energy corruption case.

She announced this in a Facebook post, Censor.NET reports.

"A few words about this absolutely disgusting story we are witnessing. Those featured in the tapes must immediately resign from their positions through the proper procedure. There is no way to restore trust in you," Radina wrote.

She also thanked the protesters who defended the independence of anti-corruption institutions in July 2025:

"Once again, I thank the thousands of protesters who defended the independence of the anti-corruption institutions this July. Thanks to my colleagues with whom we fought for NABU and SAPO. It was not in vain. I also thank the NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors, and everyone involved for their work despite immense pressure."

Read more: Operation "Midas": names revealed of all individuals charged by NABU. LIST

Background

See more: Zhelezniak: New NABU "tapes" reveal how Mindich financed Dynasty residential complex with stolen money. PHOTO