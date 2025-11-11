Those featured in tapes must immediately resign from their posts – Servant of People Radina
Chair of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee and MP from Servant of the People Anastasiia Radina has called for the resignation of all individuals featured in the NABU recordings in the energy corruption case.
She announced this in a Facebook post, Censor.NET reports.
"A few words about this absolutely disgusting story we are witnessing. Those featured in the tapes must immediately resign from their positions through the proper procedure. There is no way to restore trust in you," Radina wrote.
She also thanked the protesters who defended the independence of anti-corruption institutions in July 2025:
"Once again, I thank the thousands of protesters who defended the independence of the anti-corruption institutions this July. Thanks to my colleagues with whom we fought for NABU and SAPO. It was not in vain. I also thank the NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors, and everyone involved for their work despite immense pressure."
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
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