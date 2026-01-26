Germany criticises Russia for "stubborn insistence" on maximalist territorial demands

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned "Russia's stubborn insistence on a key territorial issue" following talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and American representatives in Abu Dhabi.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

Condemnation of Russia

Vadeful made his statement after talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and American envoys in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

"What I am hearing and reading today, particularly about the negotiations in the United Arab Emirates, is just Russia's stubborn insistence on a key territorial issue," Wadephul said in Riga.

"And if there is no flexibility here, I fear that negotiations may continue for a long time or may not be successful at this stage," he added.

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Peace talks in the UAE