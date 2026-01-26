Germany criticises Russia for "stubborn insistence" on maximalist territorial demands
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned "Russia's stubborn insistence on a key territorial issue" following talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and American representatives in Abu Dhabi.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.
Condemnation of Russia
Vadeful made his statement after talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and American envoys in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.
"What I am hearing and reading today, particularly about the negotiations in the United Arab Emirates, is just Russia's stubborn insistence on a key territorial issue," Wadephul said in Riga.
"And if there is no flexibility here, I fear that negotiations may continue for a long time or may not be successful at this stage," he added.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia were to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator’s aide Yuriy Ushakov confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
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