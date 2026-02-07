Discussed documents for ending war and possible new meetings with negotiating team, - Zelenskyy

Today, February 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the negotiating team following meetings with the American and Russian sides.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine needs results

The guys gave a detailed account of how the talks progressed and what specifically evoked the strongest emotions and the most constructive responses.

Ukraine needs results, and one of the most important foundations for achieving a peaceful outcome is effective security guarantees. Ukraine did not start this war, and it is Russia that must end it. It is important that our partners remain active, work with us for peace, and consider all realistic proposals. I thank the United States for its willingness to help," the head of state said.

They also discussed with the team the status of work on documents that are important for ending the war, as well as possible new meetings in the near future.

"I believe that more progress is needed. I have outlined the framework for further dialogue to the team, and we are working on a schedule of necessary steps. We will keep our European partners informed about the status of negotiations and the real prospects for the entire negotiation process," Zelenskyy concluded.

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