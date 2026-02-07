Discussed documents for ending war and possible new meetings with negotiating team, - Zelenskyy
Today, February 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the negotiating team following meetings with the American and Russian sides.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Ukraine needs results
The guys gave a detailed account of how the talks progressed and what specifically evoked the strongest emotions and the most constructive responses.
Ukraine needs results, and one of the most important foundations for achieving a peaceful outcome is effective security guarantees. Ukraine did not start this war, and it is Russia that must end it. It is important that our partners remain active, work with us for peace, and consider all realistic proposals. I thank the United States for its willingness to help," the head of state said.
They also discussed with the team the status of work on documents that are important for ending the war, as well as possible new meetings in the near future.
"I believe that more progress is needed. I have outlined the framework for further dialogue to the team, and we are working on a schedule of necessary steps. We will keep our European partners informed about the status of negotiations and the real prospects for the entire negotiation process," Zelenskyy concluded.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the US had agreed on the exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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