Germany called on Russia to compromise after talks in Abu Dhabi
Following another round of talks on Russia's war against Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the German government called on Russia to show greater willingness to compromise.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, commenting on the results of the negotiations.
The German publication Welt notes that Berlin had expected much greater progress from the meeting. According to a government representative, the Russian side continues to maintain a tough stance.
Cornelius stressed that Moscow continues to make maximalist demands. Germany calls on the Kremlin to abandon them and seek acceptable solutions.
"We urge Moscow to abandon this position and seek acceptable compromises," Cornelius said.
Berlin's position
The German government believes that the negotiations should lead to tangible results. The German side insists on measures that will reduce the level of violence. Berlin emphasizes that the prolongation of the war worsens the security situation in Europe.
At the same time, Germany warns against simple solutions. A ceasefire without security guarantees is considered insufficient.
Ukraine is holding back the threat to Europe
On the eve of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger stated that Ukraine is holding back a threat to all of Europe.
They say that as long as Ukraine is defending Europe, "the danger is not so great."
In his opinion, the situation will change if there is a ceasefire without restrictions for Russia. Then the Kremlin will be able to resume armament. According to Ishinger, this will increase the risks for NATO countries on the eastern flank.
He stressed that the outcome of the war in Ukraine is of crucial importance for Germany and the European Union. At the same time, Ishinger emphasized that the main goal remains to end the loss of human lives as quickly as possible.
On February 7, US President Donald Trump announced "very good" negotiations on a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine and active work by the US with all parties.
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
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