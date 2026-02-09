Germany called on Russia to compromise after talks in Abu Dhabi

Following another round of talks on Russia's war against Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the German government called on Russia to show greater willingness to compromise.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, commenting on the results of the negotiations.

The German publication Welt notes that Berlin had expected much greater progress from the meeting. According to a government representative, the Russian side continues to maintain a tough stance.

Cornelius stressed that Moscow continues to make maximalist demands. Germany calls on the Kremlin to abandon them and seek acceptable solutions.

"We urge Moscow to abandon this position and seek acceptable compromises," Cornelius said.

Berlin's position

The German government believes that the negotiations should lead to tangible results. The German side insists on measures that will reduce the level of violence. Berlin emphasizes that the prolongation of the war worsens the security situation in Europe.

At the same time, Germany warns against simple solutions. A ceasefire without security guarantees is considered insufficient.

Watch more: Ukraine has received first batch of energy equipment from Germany, - Svyrydenko. VIDEO

Ukraine is holding back the threat to Europe

On the eve of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger stated that Ukraine is holding back a threat to all of Europe.

They say that as long as Ukraine is defending Europe, "the danger is not so great."

In his opinion, the situation will change if there is a ceasefire without restrictions for Russia. Then the Kremlin will be able to resume armament. According to Ishinger, this will increase the risks for NATO countries on the eastern flank.

He stressed that the outcome of the war in Ukraine is of crucial importance for Germany and the European Union. At the same time, Ishinger emphasized that the main goal remains to end the loss of human lives as quickly as possible.

On February 7, US President Donald Trump announced "very good" negotiations on a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine and active work by the US with all parties.

Read more: France and Germany argue over rules for using €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, - Politico