Peskov on Russia’s negotiations with Ukraine in US: "Next round will take place soon"

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of negotiations with Ukraine in the United States will take place ‘soon.’

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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The Kremlin spokesman's words came in response to a question about the venue and date of the meeting, given Ukraine's agreement to hold talks in Miami next week.

"We expect the second round to take place soon. More precisely, it will be the third round. The next round will take place soon," Peskov said.

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