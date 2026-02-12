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Peskov on Russia’s negotiations with Ukraine in US: "Next round will take place soon"
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of negotiations with Ukraine in the United States will take place ‘soon.’
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
The Kremlin spokesman's words came in response to a question about the venue and date of the meeting, given Ukraine's agreement to hold talks in Miami next week.
"We expect the second round to take place soon. More precisely, it will be the third round. The next round will take place soon," Peskov said.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
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