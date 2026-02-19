Halushchenko’s father and father of traitor Derkach were personally acquainted, - Kosharna

The father of former Energy Minister Halushchenko was acquainted with the father of former MP and traitor Andrii Derkach.

This was stated by nuclear energy expert Olga Kosharna, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to her, Halushchenko's father, Valerii Mykhailovych Halushchenko, headed the KGB department of one of the districts of Lviv from 1986 to 1991.

Read more: Halushchenko on acceptable bail: "I could find 20-30 million"

"The family lived on Vitovskoho Street, which is known for the fact that after the war, the apartments of deported and tortured Lviv residents were occupied by Chekists and military personnel who were not of local origin.

The rapid career of a graduate of the law faculty of Lviv University from assistant prosecutor in Lviv through third secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Administration of Presidents L. Kuchma and V. Yushchenko and from 1997 to 2011, namely: from consultant to deputy head of the department of the Presidential Secretariat, can be explained by the personal acquaintance of H. Halushchenko's father with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, L. Derkach, during the time of L. Kuchma, the father of the traitor Andrii Derkach," she said.

According to Kosharna, Derkach was Leonid Kuchma's godson and had his own office on Bankova Street. That is where they met Halushchenko.

"It was while working in the Presidential Administration that he received the Order of Danylo Halytskyi. He also has the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," she added.

Read more: NABU spoke about Halushchenko’s role in "Mindichgate". VIDEO

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister as part of the "Midas" case.

The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.

Halushchenko was notified of his suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.

Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.

On 17 February, the former minister was arrested with the possibility of bail in the amount of 200 million hryvnia.

Watch more: Halushchenko vs NABU: How detective Mahamedrasulov was abused so that Mindich’s tapes would not surface? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Earlier it was reported that fugitive traitor Andrii Derkach became a senator from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

On 29 November 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office referred to court the case of former Ukrainian MP Andrii Derkach, who is accused of high treason and illegal enrichment.