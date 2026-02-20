Leaders’ format may prove decisive in negotiations, and Ukraine is ready for it – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to work to ensure that leaders are ready to meet and resolve issues that cannot be settled at the level of negotiating teams.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Zelenskyy, real opportunities to end the war with dignity remain, and the world’s ability to exert pressure on the aggressor can significantly help ensure that reliable peace replaces war.

Next round of negotiations

"We expect that in the near future, in February, it will be possible to organise another round of talks and that this round could be truly productive," he added.

Read more: No positive progress on territorial issues, specifically Donbas, in negotiations yet – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine’s responses to the most difficult issues ahead of the next meeting are ready. The priorities for the Ukrainian negotiating team for the upcoming meeting in the trilateral format and with the United States have been defined.

Ukraine ready for leaders’ meeting

"We are continuing to work to ensure that leaders are ready to meet and resolve what cannot yet be resolved at the level of negotiating teams. It is the leaders’ format that may prove decisive in many respects, and Ukraine is ready for such a format," the president assured.

Read more: Zelenskyy announced new POW swap in near future

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