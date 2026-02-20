Leaders’ format may prove decisive in negotiations, and Ukraine is ready for it – Zelenskyy
Ukraine continues to work to ensure that leaders are ready to meet and resolve issues that cannot be settled at the level of negotiating teams.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelenskyy, real opportunities to end the war with dignity remain, and the world’s ability to exert pressure on the aggressor can significantly help ensure that reliable peace replaces war.
Next round of negotiations
"We expect that in the near future, in February, it will be possible to organise another round of talks and that this round could be truly productive," he added.
Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine’s responses to the most difficult issues ahead of the next meeting are ready. The priorities for the Ukrainian negotiating team for the upcoming meeting in the trilateral format and with the United States have been defined.
Ukraine ready for leaders’ meeting
"We are continuing to work to ensure that leaders are ready to meet and resolve what cannot yet be resolved at the level of negotiating teams. It is the leaders’ format that may prove decisive in many respects, and Ukraine is ready for such a format," the president assured.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
-
On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password