Next trilateral talks may take place within 10 days – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia may take place within 10 days.
The head of state made the statement during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"We need Europe in the negotiations. We are doing what we can to involve the Europeans in this process. We count on your leadership throughout this negotiation process.
We will have a trilateral format (the United States, Ukraine, Russia – Ed.), I think within this week, possibly within 10 days," the president said.
Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs peace, but it must be prepared for any other challenges from Russia.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
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