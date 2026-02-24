Next trilateral talks may take place within 10 days – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia may take place within 10 days.

The head of state made the statement during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We need Europe in the negotiations. We are doing what we can to involve the Europeans in this process. We count on your leadership throughout this negotiation process.

We will have a trilateral format (the United States, Ukraine, Russia – Ed.), I think within this week, possibly within 10 days," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs peace, but it must be prepared for any other challenges from Russia.

Read more: "I am sceptical about peace in Ukraine in short term," Macron

Background

Read more: Zelenskyy to Putin: I am ready for meeting. We must end war