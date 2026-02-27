Ukraine is not interested in restoring oil transit through Druzhba pipeline, - Fico after conversation with Zelenskyy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, following a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on February 27, claims that the Ukrainian side rejected a proposal from Hungary and Slovakia to conduct an inspection of the Druzhba pipeline, which transported Russian oil.

Fico reported this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

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Inspection of Druzhba

"From the conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, I gained a clear impression that the Ukrainian side is not interested in restoring oil transit through Ukrainian territory," the Slovak Minister stated.

He informed Zelenskyy that the cessation of oil transit causes logistical difficulties and economic losses for Slovakia: "The conversation confirmed that we have different views on the condition of the pipeline."

Read more: Zelenskyy holds talks with Fico: invites him to Ukraine

According to him, Slovak intelligence information asserts that the Druzhba pipeline is not damaged and nothing prevents oil transit, while the President of Ukraine insists that repairing the pipeline requires significant time.

The head of the Slovak government also complained to Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian side has not yet allowed the Slovak Ambassador in Kyiv to inspect the pipeline and that such an opportunity was not granted to the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine. Ukraine allegedly refused such an inspection, citing the negative position of Ukrainian special services.

Fico agreed to negotiations with Ukraine

At the same time, Fico accepted an invitation from the President of Ukraine to hold joint negotiations with the Slovak side regarding all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation.

"I have asked the government of the Slovak Republic and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia to find a suitable date for such a meeting in cooperation with the Ukrainian side, although I prefer a meeting with the President of Ukraine on the territory of one of the EU member states that the President of Ukraine frequently visits," he added.

Read more: "Druzhba" was destroyed by Russia, not Ukraine, so let Orbán appeal to Putin, - Zelenskyy

Subsequently, Fico also stated that Ukraine itself could have damaged the Druzhba pipeline, referencing the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines:

"I discussed this for the first time today with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—that the pipeline is not damaged, unless it is damaged today, tomorrow, or the day after intentionally, just as Nord Stream was destroyed; Ukraine is undoubtedly capable of this. We have information that the pipeline is operational."

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia to inspect Druzhba pipeline: want to create investigative commission

Background

On January 27, Russian occupation forces launched a strike on a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. The likely target of the attack was Ukraine's largest oil pumping station located in Brody, which ensures the operation of the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the pipeline's operation due to "political motives." On February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the cessation of petroleum product exports to Ukraine in response to the halt of Russian oil transit through Ukraine.

Furthermore, Fico warned that Slovakia would also review its support for Ukraine's European integration and might suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia, with subsequent transportation via pipeline.

Read more: Hungary will apply three "countermeasures" against Ukraine, - Orbán