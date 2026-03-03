Meloni linked situation in Iran to war in Ukraine: It was inevitable that this would lead to chaos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed concern over the current situation surrounding Iran in the Middle East, which has emerged during a period of crisis triggered by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The statement by the head of the Italian government was reported by ANSA, Censor.NET informs.

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Statement by the Italian government

Meloni called on Iran to halt its "unjustified" attacks in the Persian Gulf and stated that the crisis must not spread.

"I am concerned about the overall context: the crisis in international law that has inevitably resulted from the war in Ukraine. When a member of the United Nations Security Council deliberately attacked its neighbor, it was inevitable that this would lead to a period of chaos," the Italian Prime Minister stressed.

Read more: War against Russia must remain NATO’s priority, - Rutte

According to her, the Italian government seeks to provide assistance to thousands of Italians who have found themselves in a difficult situation, particularly in the Persian Gulf countries.

The Italian side maintains contacts with countries in the region and with European partners, the head of government added.

"The objective is clearly to prevent the crisis from spreading, but I believe the situation will not improve unless Iran ceases its absolutely unjustified attacks on the Persian Gulf countries," Meloni concluded.

Read more: Iran used Russia’s tactics during strikes on Persian Gulf countries, - WSJ

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

In response, Tehran began attacking Israel, U.S. bases, as well as civilian facilities in the Persian Gulf countries.

Due to the attacks and threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — a critically important strategic chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of global oil consumption passes — global oil prices surged sharply and stock markets fell.

Read more: Iran used Russia’s tactics during strikes on Persian Gulf countries, - WSJ