YouTube removed journalist Tkach’s material about Yermak’s activities after his dismissal due to complaint
YouTube removed journalist Mykhailo Tkach's material about former Head of the President's Office Yermak, published on 6 June 2026, following a complaint.
This was reported by UP editor-in-chief Sevgil Musayeva, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It should be noted that the material had over a million views. It described Yermak's activities after his dismissal from the position of head of the Presidential Office.
UP editor-in-chief Musayeva said that the publication considers the removal an act of censorship:
"The material does not contain any information that constitutes a private life secret. All the persons featured are former or current government officials, i.e. public figures whose activities are of direct public interest."
UP hopes that YouTube will reconsider its decision and restore access to the video.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that former OP head Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the Department of State Protection after his dismissal in November 2025.
- Later, the DSP stated that it was not protecting former OP head Yermak.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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