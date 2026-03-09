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News Yermak’s influence
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YouTube removed journalist Tkach’s material about Yermak’s activities after his dismissal due to complaint

YouTube removed the investigation about Yermak after a complaint

YouTube removed journalist Mykhailo Tkach's material about former Head of the President's Office Yermak, published on 6 June 2026, following a complaint.

This was reported by UP editor-in-chief Sevgil Musayeva, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It should be noted that the material had over a million views. It described Yermak's activities after his dismissal from the position of head of the Presidential Office.

UP editor-in-chief Musayeva said that the publication considers the removal an act of censorship:

"The material does not contain any information that constitutes a private life secret. All the persons featured are former or current government officials, i.e. public figures whose activities are of direct public interest."

UP hopes that YouTube will reconsider its decision and restore access to the video.

Read more: Yermak is guarded not by DSP, but by SSU, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: I doubt that Yermak could face compulsory mobilisation, - Kaleniuk

Author: 

YouTube (22) Andriy Yermak (480) Sevhil Musaieva (5)
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