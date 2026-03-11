Parubii murder: Stselnikov to stand trial, faces life imprisonment, - SSU

An indictment has been filed against Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is suspected of murdering former Verkhovna Rada speaker and MP Andrii Parubii.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

During the investigation, new crimes committed by the suspect were documented, in particular his calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order and the elimination of representatives of the Ukrainian state authorities.

"During the investigation, a hunting rifle was also found, which the perpetrator had hidden in a cache at the Lychakiv Cemetery for possible use in subversive activities," the SSU said.

Read more: Rada appealed to Zelenskyy to award Parubii title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously)

In 2024, 53-year-old Stselnikov was recruited by Russian special services while searching Telegram channels for information about his son, who had gone missing in the combat zone in Donetsk Oblast.

"After being recruited, the suspect carried out hostile tasks: he tracked and "leaked" the locations of the Defense Forces to the ruscists, and also tried to collect data on the movement of railway trains carrying fuel.

Later, the Russians offered him a "more difficult" task — to kill one of the state officials. Therefore, for ideological reasons, the killer chose Andrii Parubii, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, as his victim," the SSU recalled.

After the murder, Stselnikov tried to destroy the evidence and flee abroad.

Watch more: Suspect in Parubii’s murder was passing information about AFU facilities to Russians, - Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

It is known that the man justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, denied the war crimes committed by the ruscists, and glorified the Russian army.

He is charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 3 of Article 109 (public calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order using the media);

Part 2 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112 (attempt on the life of a public figure committed in connection with his or her public and social activities by a group of persons acting in collusion);

Part 2 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 (carrying, storing, and acquiring firearms and ammunition without the permission required by law, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 (glorification of persons who carried out the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

Stselnikov faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Kyiv to name central street after Parubii

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was served with a notice of suspicion in the murder of Parubii.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

Read more: Weapon used to kill Andrii Parubii has been found. Stselnikov worked for Russian special services. PHOTOS