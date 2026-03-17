Poland will not send its troops to Iran, - Tusk
Poland has no plans to send its troops to the Middle East, as it believes that events in that region do not directly affect its security. Instead, Warsaw will focus on strengthening security in the Baltic Sea.
This was stated on Tuesday before the start of a Polish government meeting by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
"Poland will not send its troops to Iran; this conflict does not directly affect our security. Poland has other tasks within NATO. This applies to our land, air, and naval forces, which are still in the process of being developed. The naval capabilities we currently have at our disposal are intended to ensure the security of the Baltic Sea. And our allies, particularly the Americans, understand this very well," Tusk emphasized.
Therefore, as the Polish prime minister added, the government "does not foresee any expedition to Iran," and this does not raise questions from Poland’s allies.
Strikes on Iran
- On 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On 3 March, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the slain Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as Iran's next supreme leader.
- Later, it became known that Iran's Assembly of Experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
- Later, the Iranian state agency Fars reported that the Council of Experts had approved the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader by a majority vote.
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