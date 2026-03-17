Poland will not send its troops to Iran, - Tusk

Poland has no plans to send its troops to the Middle East, as it believes that events in that region do not directly affect its security. Instead, Warsaw will focus on strengthening security in the Baltic Sea.

This was stated on Tuesday before the start of a Polish government meeting by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"Poland will not send its troops to Iran; this conflict does not directly affect our security. Poland has other tasks within NATO. This applies to our land, air, and naval forces, which are still in the process of being developed. The naval capabilities we currently have at our disposal are intended to ensure the security of the Baltic Sea. And our allies, particularly the Americans, understand this very well," Tusk emphasized.

Therefore, as the Polish prime minister added, the government "does not foresee any expedition to Iran," and this does not raise questions from Poland’s allies.

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