NABU has completed the investigation into corruption case involving purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment, involving Haidai and "servant" Kuznetsov

The investigation into allegations of corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment for the National Guard has been completed.

This was reported by the NABU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The defense was given access to the case files.

According to the NABU and the SAPO, in 2025, an organized group systematically embezzled budget funds that local governments had allocated for the needs of the armed forces.

Read more: Investigation into Tymoshenko case has been completed. She is suspected of bribing MPs, - NABU

Confirmed episodes

During their investigation, anti-corruption authorities were able to establish the following facts:

a member of the Verkhovna Rada and a former Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemember accepting a bribe—up to 30% of the contract amount—in exchange for influencing the commander of a military unit to award contracts for the procurement of FPV drones;

The purchase of FPV drones worth nearly 10 million hryvnias by a military unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, involving price inflation of over 3 million hryvnias. The former head of the Luhansk RMA (RMA), a member of parliament, the head of the city military administration, a former military serviceman, a beneficiary, and the director of a company appropriated the aforementioned budget funds as a "kickback" after the delivery of goods;

the procurement of electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices. The former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, the head of the city military administration, and the commander of a National Guard unit received up to 30% of the contract amount;

the purchase of FPV drones for nearly 2 million hryvnias at inflated prices. A member of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council, a beneficiary, and the director of the manufacturing company were involved in the embezzlement of funds;

The beneficiary, who is the director of a company and a member of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council, allegedly arranged fictitious employment for at least 15 individuals subject to military service. The cost of her services ranged from $5,000 to $12,000;

the former head of the Luhansk RMA’s illicit enrichment of over 62 million hryvnias;

the former head of the Luhansk RMA providing false information in his financial disclosure statements for 2020–2025.

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Among the suspects:

former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration;

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament;

head of the city military administration;

commander of a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine;

the actual beneficial owner of the UAV manufacturer;

the director of a UAV manufacturing company;

member of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council;

a former member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read: City council officials from Poltava Oblast and a businessman have been accused of embezzling 2.6 million hryvnias in drone purchases, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General

Corruption scheme involving drones for the National Guard

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