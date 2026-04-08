Investigation into Tymoshenko case has been completed. She is suspected of bribing MPs, - NABU
The NABU and SAPO have concluded their pre-trial investigation into the case involving the head of one of the parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering improper benefits to members of the Verkhovna Rada.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NABU press centre.
Details
According to the case file, the individual in question is Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party.
"The investigation established that in December 2025, despite the exposure by NABU and SAPO of facts regarding the receipt of bribes by members of the Ukrainian parliament, the suspect began negotiating with individual lawmakers regarding a system of rewards for loyal voting," the statement reads.
This involved a permanent mechanism of cooperation with payments made in advance. The elected representatives were to follow instructions regarding voting ("for" or "against"), abstaining, or not participating.
In January 2026, the leader of the parliamentary faction was notified of the suspicion.
Yuliia Tymoshenko's suspicion notice
- As a reminder, late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.
- The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, the HACC chose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko - bail of 33.3 million hryvnias.
- On January 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s assets.
- On January 23,a bail of 33.3 million hryvnias was posted on Tymoshenko’s behalf.
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