Investigation into Tymoshenko case has been completed. She is suspected of bribing MPs, - NABU

The NABU and SAPO have concluded their pre-trial investigation into the case involving the head of one of the parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering improper benefits to members of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NABU press centre.

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Details

According to the case file, the individual in question is Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party.

"The investigation established that in December 2025, despite the exposure by NABU and SAPO of facts regarding the receipt of bribes by members of the Ukrainian parliament, the suspect began negotiating with individual lawmakers regarding a system of rewards for loyal voting," the statement reads.

This involved a permanent mechanism of cooperation with payments made in advance. The elected representatives were to follow instructions regarding voting ("for" or "against"), abstaining, or not participating.

In January 2026, the leader of the parliamentary faction was notified of the suspicion.

Read more: HACC rejected Tymoshenko’s appeal against bail but allowed her to communicate with MPs and move freely across Ukraine

Yuliia Tymoshenko's suspicion notice

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