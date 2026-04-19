Enemy attacked Poltava region again: strike on railway infrastructure was recorded

On the afternoon of April 19, 2026, Russian forces launched another attack on the Poltava region using attack drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

According to him, the enemy has once again attacked the Poltava region.

A UAV strike on a railway infrastructure facility has been confirmed. No reports of injuries have been received.

"The air raid alert is still in effect. Stay in your shelters!" the regional governor urges.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Chernihiv: 16-year-old boy killed, others injured (updated). PHOTOS

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

What happened before?

Earlier this morning, it was reported that Russian forces attacked the Poltava region with strike drones: a factory locomotive was hit.

As a reminder, late on Saturday evening, April 18, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

In particular, the Russians launched a massive attack using "suicide drones" on Chernihiv: there are casualties, and homes and an educational institution have been damaged.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and others were injured.

According to the Air Force, 203 of 236 enemy UAVs have been neutralized.

See more: Russians launched targeted strike on fire station in Sumy region: building and equipment were damaged. PHOTO