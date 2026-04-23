There is high probability that Zelenskyy was directly involved in high-level corruption, Anti-Corruption Action Center director Kaleniuk says
Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Daria Kaleniuk has said she feels like a "hostage" of the situation in Ukraine due to the state's dependence on the president’s decisions.
This was stated in an interview for a YouTube project by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
According to her, the survival of the state depends on the actions of the head of state, who, under current conditions, cannot be replaced.
Dependence of the state on the president’s decisions
Kaleniuk stressed that key processes in Ukraine are directly tied to decisions made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She noted that such a situation creates a sense of limited public influence over developments in the country.
She also expressed assumptions about the possible involvement of the president in high-level corruption, stating that she considers such a possibility to be high.
"I feel like a hostage. I live in Ukraine. The survival of the state depends on what the president does. We cannot change the president. There is a high probability that the president was directly involved in high-level corruption," Kaleniuk said.
Role of Yermak and the Office of the President
During the interview, the activist also pointed to the influence of former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
"A large number of decisions go through the Office of the President and through Yermak," the Anti-Corruption Action Center director added.
According to her, a significant share of decisions is shaped within the Office of the President, indicating a concentration of influence in governing the state.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
It should also be noted that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected accusations of ineffective anti-corruption efforts and stated support for anti-corruption bodies.
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