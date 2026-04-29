On 30 April, European Parliament will vote on resolution regarding tribunal on Russian aggression, — media

The European Parliament plans to vote on a resolution at its plenary session in Strasbourg on April 30 calling for the swift establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth".

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What is known

As noted, the European Parliament is drafting a resolution calling for the swift completion of the establishment of a special tribunal for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The vote on the resolution will take place on Thursday, April 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

The draft resolution titled "Ensuring Accountability and Justice in Response to Russia's Ongoing Attacks Against the Civilian Population in Ukraine," the text of which is available to this publication, states that "the European Parliamentsupports the EU’s signing of the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine with the aim of the EU becoming a full member of its steering committee."

The European Parliament also wants to call on all EU member states to join this agreement.

Read more: Finland has joined agreement to launch special tribunal against Russian Federation, - Sybiha

Stepping up efforts

In addition, MEPs plan to welcome the Netherlands’ commitment to host the first phase of the Special Tribunal and will call for intensified efforts to finalize the proposal regarding the location of the second phase.

"The European Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to continue supporting the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine and to bring it into operation as soon as possible," the draft resolution states.

The Parliament will also call on the European Commission "to ensure continued funding for the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine beyond December 2026 and to guarantee that the evidence gathered can be fully transferred to the future Special Tribunal."

"The European Parliament emphasizes that responsibility must extend to all those who have the ability to control or direct the crime of aggression, including the highest political and military leadership… Responsibility must also extend to the judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation and members of the State Duma, whose decisions sanctioned the annexation of Ukrainian territories," the document adds.

Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes