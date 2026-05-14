Yermak remains in pre-trial detention center: UAH 140 million bail not raised for him in time – media

Former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of laundering more than UAH 460 million during the construction of Dynasty, remains in a pre-trial detention center today. As of the evening of 14 May, the full bail amount set by the court has not been raised.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

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According to the outlet, as of now, the required UAH 140 million in bail has not yet been transferred to the account in full.

Several people have already paid part of the funds for the former Head of the President’s Office, but the amount is not enough for Yermak to leave the pre-trial detention center, UP’s source said.

Read more: Yermak may lose right to practice law over violation – media

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

Read more: Almost 15 million hryvnias in bail has already been posted for Yermak, - media