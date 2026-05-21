Preventive measure for Yermak left unchanged

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered an appeal against the preventive measure imposed on former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What did the court decide?

The investigating judge stated:

"The ruling of the HACC investigating judge ... shall be left unchanged. The appeals shall be dismissed."

The ruling is not subject to appeal.

After the hearing ended, Yermak said he would remain in Ukraine and continue helping the military.

Watch more: HACC Appeals Chamber considers defense appeal against preventive measure for Yermak. LIVE BROADCAST

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.

Read more: Yermak on Dynasty cooperative: "Construction of residence unknown to me is not crime"