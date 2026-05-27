Roshchyna was broken occipital bone while in Russian captivity, - National Police

While holding Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna at Pretrial Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog, Russian occupiers inflicted serious injuries on her, including a fractured occipital bone.

This was reported during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission on crimes committed by the Russian Federation against the media by Dmytro Shevchuk, deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, according to Censor.NET, citing the Institute of Mass Information.

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Roshchyna suffered systematic abuse

"We discovered this during the relevant forensic medical examinations," Shevchuk noted.

According to him, Viktoria suffered systematic abuse at the hands of the occupiers because she demanded decent living conditions—including proper food—and refused to sing the Russian national anthem.

Read more: In Taganrog pretrial detention centre, Roschyna tried to cut her veins in front of guards to get psychologist to see her, - former prisoner

Conditions of detention

She was held in Cell No. 124, where conditions were unsanitary. There was no hot water, and she was allowed only three minutes to eat, during which time she also had to wash her dishes. From morning until lights out, she was forbidden to sit or lie down.

"Violations of these rules resulted in beatings and other forms of abuse," Shevchuk emphasized.

Read more: Former head of Taganrog pre-trial detention centre personally gave orders to torture journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna - National Police. PHOTOS

He also noted that during the journalist’s transfer to the pretrial detention center in Kizel (Russia), she was in critical condition and required constant medical attention.

"Despite this, the facility’s administration continued to subject her to physical and psychological abuse, as well as to conditions that were life-threatening," Shevchuk added.

During the pre-trial investigation, Ukrainian law enforcement officials established that the head of the detention center was aware that a journalist was being held on the facility’s premises in very serious condition. According to Shevchuk, the head of the detention center continued to create conditions that worsened her situation.

According to the investigation, on September 19, 2024, one week after her arrival at the detention center, Viktoria Roshchina died. The cause of death was the continuous abuse she suffered while in captivity.

Read more: Notice of suspicion served on Perevozkin, head of Russian penal colony where Viktoriia Roshchyna and Yevhen Matvieiev died as result of torture – SSU

Death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity

Read more: EU Ambassador Mathernova: Death of journalist Roshchyna is one of worst war crimes of Russian Federation