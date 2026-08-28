16th Army Corps on former 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade battalion commander Shyrshyn’s vehicle being stopped: internal investigation and review of detention circumstances to be conducted

The 16th Army Corps has stated that it is closely monitoring developments surrounding the former battalion commander and current staff officer of the 16th Army Corps, Oleksandr Shyrshyn.

This is stated in the official position of the 16th Army Corps command, as reported by Censor.NET.

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An internal investigation will be conducted

"We take note of the National Police’s position regarding the circumstances surrounding the inspection of Major Shyrshyn’s vehicle. At the same time, we emphasise that the actions of law enforcement agencies must be properly substantiated and their legal grounds must be clear and convincing.

"We know Oleksandr as a serviceman committed to defending Ukraine and as a principled person seeking meaningful changes in the Armed Forces who has already proven that he was right in court," the statement said.

Read more: Former combatant of the 47th Mechanized Brigade Shyrshyn, who criticized command for losses, reported that drugs were planted

At the same time, the corps stressed that it would conduct an internal investigation and a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding Major Shyrshyn’s detention.

The corps said it expected law enforcement agencies to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, ensure maximum transparency and provide comprehensive justification for their procedural actions, while also taking into account the previous circumstances of the "Shyrshyn case."

"We urge everyone to refrain from premature conclusions and accusations," the Army Corps added.

Read more: Defence Forces have cleared Chuhunivka. Some of occupiers have been taken prisoner, - 16th Army Corps. VIDEO

What led up to this

As a reminder, former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn said the previous day that drugs had been planted in his car.

Law enforcement officers subsequently provided official information about stopping a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura."

Later, acting National Police chief Maksym Tsutskiridze said that operational information provided by the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding Shyrshyn would be reviewed, including how this information emerged within the service.

Background