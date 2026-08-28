16th Army Corps on former 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade battalion commander Shyrshyn’s vehicle being stopped: internal investigation and review of detention circumstances to be conducted
The 16th Army Corps has stated that it is closely monitoring developments surrounding the former battalion commander and current staff officer of the 16th Army Corps, Oleksandr Shyrshyn.
This is stated in the official position of the 16th Army Corps command, as reported by Censor.NET.
An internal investigation will be conducted
"We take note of the National Police’s position regarding the circumstances surrounding the inspection of Major Shyrshyn’s vehicle. At the same time, we emphasise that the actions of law enforcement agencies must be properly substantiated and their legal grounds must be clear and convincing.
"We know Oleksandr as a serviceman committed to defending Ukraine and as a principled person seeking meaningful changes in the Armed Forces who has already proven that he was right in court," the statement said.
At the same time, the corps stressed that it would conduct an internal investigation and a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding Major Shyrshyn’s detention.
The corps said it expected law enforcement agencies to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, ensure maximum transparency and provide comprehensive justification for their procedural actions, while also taking into account the previous circumstances of the "Shyrshyn case."
"We urge everyone to refrain from premature conclusions and accusations," the Army Corps added.
What led up to this
- As a reminder, former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn said the previous day that drugs had been planted in his car.
- Law enforcement officers subsequently provided official information about stopping a car driven by Oleksandr Shyrshyn, former battalion commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura."
- Later, acting National Police chief Maksym Tsutskiridze said that operational information provided by the Military Law Enforcement Service regarding Shyrshyn would be reviewed, including how this information emerged within the service.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura", had submitted a request for discharge due to the command’s "idiotic orders".
- For his part, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, commenting on Shyrshyn’s action, noted that the statement by Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Mechanised Brigade, requires an official response from the General Staff and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should only be planned following an after-action review.
- It was subsequently reported that, on the orders of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group had been set up to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances outlined in the social media post by the commander of a unit of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
- The working group, which investigated the situation published on social media by ‘Magura’ Shyrshyn, the battalion commander, regarding a series of ineffective decisions at the front, found Shyrshyn himself to be undisciplined.
- Subsequently, the court overturned the reprimand issued to Shyrshyn.
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