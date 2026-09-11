"Forrest Gump": HACC imposed preventive measure on Stolar – UAH 300 million bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on non-factional MP Vadym Stolar, who features in the NABU and SAPO operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis."

The HACC press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The court did not name the suspect. According to Censor.NET, it is Vadym Stolar.

A preventive measure in the form of bail amounting to UAH 300 million was imposed on him.

Stolar was also ordered to comply with the following procedural obligations:

appear whenever summoned by a NABU detective, prosecutor or court;

not leave Ukraine without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court;

notify a NABU detective, prosecutor or court of any change in his place of residence;

refrain from communicating with the individuals specified in the court order;

refrain from visiting the premises specified in the investigating judge's order;

surrender his passport (passports) for foreign travel and any other documents authorising him to leave and enter Ukraine to the Central Interregional Office of the State Migration Service in Kyiv and Kyiv region for safekeeping.

The obligations will remain in force through 11 November 2026, but within the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Stolar was previously served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under five articles.

Read more: Authorities are preparing series of attacks on NABU and SAPO – journalist Tkach

Operation "Forrest Gump"

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