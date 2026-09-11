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"Forrest Gump": HACC imposed preventive measure on Stolar – UAH 300 million bail
The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on non-factional MP Vadym Stolar, who features in the NABU and SAPO operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis."
The HACC press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The court did not name the suspect. According to Censor.NET, it is Vadym Stolar.
A preventive measure in the form of bail amounting to UAH 300 million was imposed on him.
Stolar was also ordered to comply with the following procedural obligations:
- appear whenever summoned by a NABU detective, prosecutor or court;
- not leave Ukraine without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court;
- notify a NABU detective, prosecutor or court of any change in his place of residence;
- refrain from communicating with the individuals specified in the court order;
- refrain from visiting the premises specified in the investigating judge's order;
- surrender his passport (passports) for foreign travel and any other documents authorising him to leave and enter Ukraine to the Central Interregional Office of the State Migration Service in Kyiv and Kyiv region for safekeeping.
The obligations will remain in force through 11 November 2026, but within the duration of the pre-trial investigation.
Stolar was previously served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under five articles.
Operation "Forrest Gump"
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.
- According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.
- In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.
- Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.
- NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by shell companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.
- Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.
- On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case — the second part of the investigation entitled ‘Themis’. This concerns a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.
- On 20 August, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in NABU’s ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Dubovyk, an official from the Office of the President, in custody with bail set at 7 million hryvnias.
- On 26 August, the full amount of the bail was paid on Dubovyk’s behalf.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention, with the option of posting bail of 30 million hryvnias.
- On 25 August, Iryna Mudra was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias.
- On September 1, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the preventive measure imposed on Mykytas. The preventive measure imposed on Viktor Dubovyk was also upheld.
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